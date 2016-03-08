Man Utd plot January move for Juventus striker
03 October at 13:15According to what has been reported by Sky Sport in England, Manchester United are looking at potential players to sign to strengthen their attack in January.
One of the potential signings is Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian striker has been linked with a switch to the Premier League side in the past, close to a reported move in the summer but negotiations taking place too late for a deal to be agreed.
Other than Mandzukic, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is also being listed by the outlet as a potential target for the Red Devils.
