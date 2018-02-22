Man Utd: Pogba 'grateful' to Andrea Pirlo
21 May at 21:35Former Juventus star Paul Pogba sent e message to Andrea Pirlo on the day of his farewell game (Follow it live): “Hello Professor, Master, Legend, Andrea Pirlo. Andrea I am sorry I can’t be there for this game but I am sending you this message to say that I am still there, I am always with you. Thank you so much, I’ve learnt so much with you and I think I would not be the player I am today without you. I’ve really learnt so much with you, your advices have really helped me, thanks for everything. You are always a legend and I hope to see you soon. Look at my head, I am very tided now but it’s ok…I am here…Well! Good luck, I am watching this game. Ciao Grandissimo!”
All the best in your last game tonight my Maestro Grazie for all you thaught me @Pirlo_official #LaNotteDelMaestro. pic.twitter.com/bi6cZpooTK— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 21 maggio 2018
@lorebetto
