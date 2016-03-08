Man Utd, Pogba: ‘I appreciate Juve fans welcome’
07 November at 23:40The match between Manchester United and Juventus this evening finished 2-1 to the Red Devils; with late goals from Juan Mata and an own goal from Leonardo Bonucci cancelling out a Cristiano Ronaldo screamer. Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Paul Pogba, formerly of Juventus, gave his thoughts on the game – as well as responding to the warm welcome he received in the form of applause from Juventus fans in the Allianz Stadium before kick-off.
“Lovely we won. That was most important.
“The fans were very welcoming with me and I really appreciate that. We played against a good team, but the three points were most important.
“I celebrate for the goal, it was strange it touched a lot of people. We've been playing well together and until the end we've done very well. We had maybe an extra breath or power to push it at the end.”
