Pogba makes huge transfer claim amid Juventus links
23 October at 15:45Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Juventus is just hours away now and the hype is building in anticipation of what promises to be a great clash at Old Trafford. An in-form Juventus, who dropped just their first points of the season so far in a draw with Genoa at the weekend, take on a Man Utd side who have come under heat in the past month – but look to be back on the right track.
Speaking to UEFA, Paul Pogba spoke about the match and why it is so special for him, having left United for Juventus – only to return in a mega-money move:
“I’d spoken to my brother about it and we said: ‘Can you imagine what it’d be like if we’re drawn in the same group as Juventus?’ That’s the way it’s panned out and it’s really special. We’ve all been sending messages about seeing each other again. There’s a lot of emotions involved because I began my first season in the professional game and scored my first goal at Juve.
“It’s there that I developed a player and so I have huge respect for the club. [But] I’ve come back home. I joined the youth academy here. I’m at home here and it will always be that way. I grew up with my team-mates and we’ve all been reunited again in the first team, so it’s a beautiful story. The career I have had and now, with this return to Manchester, it’s really splendid.
“You can’t predict anything in the Champions League, It’s like the World Cup. I see it as a high-profile competition with great teams. Everything is possible. I must admit I’m thinking about it [lifting the trophy]. I think all players want to win this title. It’s my goal to take it home.”
