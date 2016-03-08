In fact, as reported by Goal , the English side are ready to renew the Frenchman's contract, since his current deal expires next summer. Therefore, it could also be seen as a strategical decision rather than actually wanting to keep him.

However, for both AC Milan and Juventus, this is bad news. The clubs, especially the Bianconeri, had hoped to bring in the player on a free transfer next summer, much like they did with Emre Can.

With that said, it remains to be seen of Martial will accept the offer that Man Utd will present, although it will most likely be very lucrative, given that the Red Devils will want to make money from an eventual sale.

According to the latest reports, Man Utd are preparing a contract renewal for wantaway Anthony Martial, who's been the subject of many rumours this summer.