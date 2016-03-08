Man Utd prepared to sell Pogba to fund rebuild
21 June at 15:15Manchester United continue to make moves in the transfer market, with their pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka seeming to be close to its conclusion, but today’s Daily Star claims that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the decision to sacrifice Paul Pogba for the greater good. They believe he will be used to raise funds for a massive rebuild, which has already begun with the purchase of Dan James from Swansea.
Man Utd expect to raise at least €115m from the sale of Pogba, who has made it clear in recent days that his preferred destination would be a return to Juventus, despite interest from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. Solskjaer wants to spend the money they receive from that sale on young players, preferably British, who will help reshape the squad and provide fresh impetus for the squad.
United are close to agreeing terms with Crystal Palace for Wan-Bissaka, although there was speculation yesterday that Juventus may make a late bid to challenge them for the right-back who is representing England under 21’s in the European Championships in Italy at the moment.
Go to comments