The defender did really well with Colombia at the World Cup, scoring as many goals (3) as the likes of Hazard, Cavani and Diego Costa. Therefore, it's no surprise that multiple teams are interested in his services.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd have agreed to pay Mina a salary of €8.5m per year on a five-year basis. Moreover, the report claims that the Old Trafford side are ready to offer Barcelona €40m for the Colombian.

Mina scored against England in the World Cup, taking the game to extra-time. Eventually, however, Colombia lost out on a spot in the quarter-finals as England came out on top after the penalty shootout.

In their search for a new centre-back, Man Utd have found an agreement with Barcelona outcast Yerry Mina.