Man Utd receive boost as Barca forward 'thinking of leaving'
29 March at 12:00Philippe Coutinho has only been a Barcelona player for just over a year but already it appears as though his stint with the La Liga giants could be coming to an end. According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper Sport, Coutinho would have told his teammates at the retreat of the Brazilian national team that "I think about leaving the club, I know it's a difficult decision, but it can be the best for my career."
The 26-year-old signed for Barcelona for €150m last January but has already been touted with a move away; with Manchester United emerging as favourites for the Brazilian's signature. United would likely be able to afford whatever Barca's high price is for the attacking midfielder, with the club eager to gift Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some top players in the summer to strengthen their chance of a title challenge next season.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Coutinho; PSG being another team that could afford the price-tag slapped on the Brazilian. Both United and PSG are likely to fight for his signature; with the player himself signalling his intentions to leave Catalonia, perhaps before the year is up.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments