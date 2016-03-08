Man Utd rule out move for 'done deal'; Liverpool, Barça and Juventus on alert
26 May at 19:30Yesterday, it was being reported within some circles that Manchester United had agreed a deal with Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt. The club had reportedly offered €65m plus a €350k a week deal to move to Manchester; but this is supposedly false.
The latest reports from Sky Sport suggest that Manchester United, however, have ruled out a move for the young Dutch star; leading speculation to grow that the defender's future lies with either Barcelona or Juventus. Although the Catalan side are the bookies' favourites to sign the Dutch defender, Juve will be lingering and could pursue a move for the starlet if Barcelona cannot agree a deal with him.
Manchester United may now turn their attention to alternative targets; with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly linked but Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis only prepared to sell the Senegalese defender if a club meets his €150m release clause. United have also been linked with, alongside Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld; yet another target of Juventus.
