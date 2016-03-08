Man Utd's Darmian back up for Inter, priority is Atletico Madrid star
26 July at 16:40The full back of Manchester United, Matteo Darmian has publicly admitted after the Red Devils’ pre season friendly match against AC Milan that he would want to leave the English Premier League in the summer transfer window.
The Italian professional footballer, who previously played in the Serie A with Torino has also said that he wants to return to his homeland in the summer transfer window and has also said there is something in recent reports linking with Inter Milan.
"Inter? (Smiles) There is something, we wait and see what happens. We see what happens in these weeks, but there is the possibility to return to Italy,” Matteo Darmian, who was the captain of Manchester United said after the match against AC Milan, told Sky Sports.
As per the information gathered by Sky Sport, Inter Milan’s priority in the summer transfer window will be Atletico Madrid’s Vrsaljko. They will try to sign him on loan for 8 million with an option to redemption for 17 million.
