Man Utd's plan to keep hold of Pogba amid Juve and Madrid interest

18 June at 16:45
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is being linked with a move to both Juventus and Real Madrid this summer; despite the Red Devils' best wishes to keep ahold of the player. According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail, Manchester United have a plan to try and secure Pogba's stay at the club - a bumped contract extension.

Pogba's current contract with Manchester United expires in 2021; the Frenchman earning around 17 million euros per season at the moment. However, the Daily Mail suggest that United are preparing an offer of 28 million euros per season until 2022.

This is Manchester United's last-ditch attempt to keep hold of the talismanic Frenchman; with interest high in his services and both Madrid and Juve eager to make him their marquee signing for the summer mercato.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.