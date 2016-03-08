Man Utd's plan to keep hold of Pogba amid Juve and Madrid interest
18 June at 16:45Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is being linked with a move to both Juventus and Real Madrid this summer; despite the Red Devils' best wishes to keep ahold of the player. According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail, Manchester United have a plan to try and secure Pogba's stay at the club - a bumped contract extension.
Pogba's current contract with Manchester United expires in 2021; the Frenchman earning around 17 million euros per season at the moment. However, the Daily Mail suggest that United are preparing an offer of 28 million euros per season until 2022.
This is Manchester United's last-ditch attempt to keep hold of the talismanic Frenchman; with interest high in his services and both Madrid and Juve eager to make him their marquee signing for the summer mercato.
