Pogba tells Juve fans: "I will be back at Juventus"

As unveiled by Tuttosport this morning , after the clash with Juventus at Allianz Stadium, Pogba stayed for a long time on the sidelines to thank the home fans for the respect shown. The midfielder then revealed an interesting desire, responding to some of the Bianconeri's fans: "We invoked him and he made an honest promise that 'I will be back'."

In addition to this, Pogba didn't fly back to Manchester with the rest of the team, leaving with an hour's delay with another flight. The reason? Officially, the anti-doping tests took time, but the reality is that he met with his former teammates to catch up, as told by Rai Sport.

Paul Pogba wants to return to Juventus. However, as we all know, it will all be decided by the important negotiations between the clubs, though the midfielder's desire is already well defined.