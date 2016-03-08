The relationship between José Mourinho and Paul Pogba hit a new low yesterday when the Special One told the former Juventus star that he won’t captain Man United again.



Pogba had previously slammed the Red Devils’ playing style and Mourinho’s decision suggests he didn’t take Pogba’s words very well.



It is now clear that the Old Trafford is not big enough to ‘contain’ both Mourinho and Pogba and this could be the last season at Old Trafford for one of them. Or maybe both.





Clubs like Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are being linked with welcoming the player’s services and according to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the future of Pogba at the Old Trafford strongly depends on Mourinho’s permanence in the Red half of Manchester.



According to the Daily Mirror, United are not open to sell Pogba who has still three years left in his contract. The British tabloid reports the Red Devils have set a monster fee of £ 200 million (roughly € 223/4 million), a price-tag that would make the Frenchman the most expensive player in history, even more than Neymar who joined PSG from Barcelona one year ago for a similar – but lower – fee (€ 222 million).