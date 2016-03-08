Man Utd should ignore Donnarumma and Cillessen for their own goalkeeping starlet

Manchester United seem to have a very interesting goalkeeping situation currently- probably the most intriguing one out of all top clubs in Europe.



David de Gea could leave Old Trafford this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain being linked heavily. It falls into place, if you look at the very fact that multiple goalkeepers are being linked with a move to the Red side of Manchester. It can't be a coincidence.



De Gea continues to stall on a new contract and it seems that his future may indeed lie away from the Theatre of Dreams next season.



Towards the north east of Manchester though, Sheffield United have seen another United goalkeeper blossom into a very good stopper between the sticks. Dean Henderson captured the eyes of just about everyone in the Championship, helping the Blades to promotion under Chris Wilder.



The 22-year-old played all 46 games for Sheffield this past season, winning the Golden Glove award for the season as he finished the season with as many as 21 clean sheets, two more than goalkeeping veteran Darren Randolph.



He was also named the Blades' Young Player of the Season- something that De Gea has done consistently for United.



His performances come at the right time. With United possibly searching for a goalkeeper and Sheffield now back up into the Premier League, both could be very good options for the former Grimsby player. Getting vital Premier League experience with a smaller club will give him a big boost if he plays for United in the future. But if De Gea goes, he could act as an effective second choice to Sergio Romero.



It is the second option that will benefit United- a club that has always taken pride in giving opportunities to youth. Considering the fact that United will sign a top centre-back this summer, it will be easier for the goalkeeper next season than it was for De Gea in the last two seasons. Romero and Henderson will benefit from that.



De Gea's failures this season were as much down to his own mistakes as they were down to the failures of a very disappointing defense. It could never protect the Spaniard enough. Jose Mourinho never got the centre-back that he needed. But getting one in this summer will be a boost to the club's goalkeeper.



And having Romero between the sticks as a first choice will be a very welcome option if De Gea leaves. The Argentine was arguably the best second-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League and he will get his chances now. Having a better defense will be so much better for him.



And Henderson will learn a lot from the wonderful goalkeeping coach that United have and from playing under a highly experienced goalkeeper in Romero.









