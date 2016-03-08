Man Utd star doubtful for clash against Juventus
09 October at 20:25Manchester United star Luke Shaw is now a doubt to face Juventus in the Red Devils' upcoming UEFA Champions League game against Juventus.
United won their first Champions League game at Young Boys 3-0, but failed to pick up a win against Valencia at Old Trafford as they were held to a 0-0 draw by the Spanish side. The next two games see them face Juventus at home and then in Turin.
A report from Calciomercato states that Shaw is a doubt for United's home game against Juventus.
The news comes after Shaw has now withdrawn from the England national team squad that will take on Croatia in a behind closed doors game in the UEFA Nations League and they will also face Spain in the same competition.
Shaw is feeling a muscular problem in his leg and is a doubt for the Juve game and while Nemanja Matic too has withdrawn from the squad, he is likely to be fit for the game against the bianconeri at Old Trafford.
The game on the 23rd of October is expected to be a special one as it will see Cristiano Ronaldo come back to where he spent seven fruitful years of his career and where his actual development took place under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments