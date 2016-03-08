Man Utd star on two minds: AC Milan identify his alternative
10 June at 11:10The future of Marouane Fellaini is still up in the air. The Belgian midfielder has not extended his stay at the Old Trafford but, at the same time, his Manchester United exit has not been announced yet.
The player is negotiating with Arsenal and with Manchester United given that his contract expires at the end of the month.
AC Milan have also been linked with signing the experienced Belgium International although the player’s economic requests seem to be exaggerated for AC Milan finances (READ MORE).
Fellaini could either decide to sign a new contract with Man United, move abroad or remain in the Premier League where Arsenal want him.
While AC Milan wait for Fellaini to clear up his mind and, possibly, make a lower contract request, the rossoneri have sounded out Torino for the availability of Andrea Baselli.
The Italian starlet has a price-tag of € 25 million but according to Tuttosport the rossoneri do not want to spend as much.
The Serie A giants are looking for a back-up for Franck Kessié who played 54 games in all competitions last season.
