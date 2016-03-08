Man Utd star says he 'often speaks with Dybala and Umtiti'
17 June at 20:10Paul Pogba has once again spoken about his future after he decided the game between France and Australia in Russia.
The Manchester United midfielder spoke after yesterday's success, without giving away any details on what will happen in the future having been linked with a return back to Juventus.
"My future? Now I'm in the national team, I do not want to talk about what will happen with the club. Yes, I often talk with Dybala, like with Umtiti who plays in Barcelona, but it does not mean that I will go and play there!"
Juventus fans dream of his return, however, the Bianconeri's primary target for the midfield is Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The latter's father has said that Juve would be the perfect club for his son, although negotiations with Lazio won't be easy at all.
