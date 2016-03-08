The Manchester United midfielder spoke after yesterday's success, without giving away any details on what will happen in the future having been linked with a return back to Juventus.

"My future? Now I'm in the national team, I do not want to talk about what will happen with the club. Yes, I often talk with Dybala, like with Umtiti who plays in Barcelona, but it does not mean that I will go and play there!"

Juventus fans dream of his return, however, the Bianconeri's primary target for the midfield is Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The latter's father has said that Juve would be the perfect club for his son, although negotiations with Lazio won't be easy at all.