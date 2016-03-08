Man Utd star seeks exit: Real plot swap deal, Juve & Bayern interested
02 July at 21:20Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is expected to leave the Old Trafford in the summer. The player’s agent, in fact, revealed a few weeks ago that the Frenchman does not have any desire to extend his contract past 2019, which is when his current deal expires.
Juventus are being liked with signing the former Monaco striker whose price-tag is above € 60 million. Reports in Italy and UK claims Juve have already made contact with the player’s entourage although no fee has been agreed with Man United.
Bayern are also reportedly interested in signing the versatile French striker although Real Madrid seem to be the club in pole position to sign him.
According to Don Balon, in fact, Real Madrid are set challenge Juventus offering Gareth Bale in exchange for the France star. Bale’s faith has not changed despite his brace scored in the last Champions League final. The former Tottenham star is expected to leave the Bernabeu and Manchester United could be a possible destination for the Welshman.
