Man Utd star was hoping world class players would join in summer transfer window
09 August at 17:00The star forward of Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez said he had hoped that there would be new world class players joining the English Premier League club in the summer transfer window.
The Chilean professional footballer signed for the club that is managed by Jose Mourinho in the January transfer window of 2018. In the summer transfer window, Manchester United have signed Fred, Dalot and Lee Grant as the three players and none of them are world class or at the top level.
“I’d like us to have signed many more players, world class, top level. But that’s the club’s decision. I’m very happy. I’m very anxious for the start of the season against Leicester, a very strong team,” Alexis Sanchez told ESPN Brasil.
Alexis Sanchez, who is also a South American born player, was asked about Fred. He said, “His first match impressed me a lot.”
“Truth is that it’s something the team missed, someone who plays beautiful, as they say in Brazil. Andreas Pereira too, they’re two players who have quality and will help a lot.”
