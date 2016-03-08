Man Utd suffer transfer blow after Juventus star makes decision
17 November at 11:25English club Manchester Utd have been linked with a January transfer move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.
The forward has seen himself become surplus to requirements in Turin this season under new boss Maurizio Sarri and is said to be looking for a new destination during the winter transfer window in order to increase his playing time.
According to Manchester United transfer expert Duncan Castles, the world cup finalist is more keen on a move to Qatar, as reported by the Daily Star.
With United making their worst start to a season in 30 years, and Mario yet to play a single minute for Juventus this season, the match makes sense with United looking to add experience to their young attacking line.
Castles says Mandzukic would lack match fitness due to not playing a single game for Juve so far this season despite being available:
“Mandzukic is a player who is definitely available because Juventus want him off their books.
“He has an offer from Qatar, which he’s intimated that he’d like to take. In those circumstances Juventus would subsidise part of his wages.
“He’s been sidelined from Juventus’ Champions League squad, sidelined from their team.
“So you’re taking an older player, albeit one who has always kept himself in good condition in the past, who is not match fit in terms of having played club football.
“So that is going to be an additional risk there. But it is a central focus for Manchester United and they’ve been doing a lot of work on this.”
Mandzukic featured for the bianconeri 33 times last season, scoring 10 goals in the process.
