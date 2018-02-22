Man Utd target drops Roma hint but can only join the giallorossi on one condition

Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Roma target Justin Kluivert can move to the club if only one of Diego Perotti or Stephan El Sharaawy leave this summer.



The 19-year-old youngster Kluivert is one of the most wanted youngsters in the world right now and has attracted the attention of a host of clubs across Europe. This season, the Dutchman impressed for Ajax, appearing 30 times in the Eredivisie, scoring ten times and assisting five times too.



Corriere dello Sport say that while Mino Raiola is set to meet Monchi in Montecarlo over a possible move to Roma, the club will only be able to sign the player if one of Diego Perotti or Stephan el Sharaawy depart this summer.



Kluivert has already let it known publicly that he will not renew his Ajax deal and he will leave the club summer.



He recently liked a photo on Instagram that confirmed Ante Coric's move to Roma, indicative of the fact that he is interested in a move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



