Man Utd target's Roma medical, Chelsea swap deal, new Real boss: top 5 news of the day
12 June at 18:10The World Cup kick off is just around the corner but there is, of course, plenty of transfer news on Italian media regarding Serie A and Premier League clubs.
One of Manchester United’s summer targets, Justin Kluivert, arrived in Rome yesterday to undergo medical with Roma. The Dutch starlet is having his medical tests as you are reading this article (read the live updates) and the Serie A giants will soon announce his signing for a fee close to € 18 million. The player has agreed a € 2 million-a-year deal at the club for the last five years.
Kluivert is Roma’s fourth summer signing after Coric, Marcano and Cristante.
In the meantime Chelsea and AC Milan are thinking of a possible swap deal between Gigio Donnarumma and Alvaro Morata.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport the Serie A giants are thinking about a possible swap deal between two of their most disappointing players of the last campaign (read more).
Both players have a price-tag in the region of € 70 million and although contacts between the two parties have not begun yet, AC Milan are seriously thinking about the possibility of offering the Italian goalkeeper in exchange for the former Real Madrid star.
