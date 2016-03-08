Man Utd target: 'I don't see myself as a future Roma captain'
17 October at 20:40AS Roma midfield star Lorenzo Pellegrini has revealed that he doesn't see himself as captaining the giallorossi someday in the future.
The 22-year-old rejoined Roma from Sassuolo in the summer of 2017 after the capital city side exercised their buy-back option to resign him for a fee of 10 million euros. Since then, the Italian has impressed for Roma, appearing 44 times in all competitions, scoring 4 times too.
Pellegrini was recently talking to Roma TV and he asked about possible captaincy plans. He said that he doesn't see himself as a future captain.
He said: "If I see myself one day captain of Rome? I do not think about so.
"I know how important it is to be captain of Rome.The Roman person and playing for Rome is special.It is something that you also hear outside : people love you.This shirt is able to reflect the most beautiful characteristics of the club or players coming from their nursery."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
