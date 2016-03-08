Man Utd target Meunier: 'I might not play for PSG next season, 12 clubs made offers for me in January'
03 June at 17:35Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has opened up about rumors talking about his exit from the French club, saying that as many as 12 clubs made offers for him in January.
Meunier's contract at PSG expires in the summer of 2020 and reports have suggested that he is close to leaving the club in the summer, with Manchester United interested in the Belgian.
In an interview that the right-back gave to Le Parisien, he said: "I explained to the manager that I would like to stay and they did not answer me that they absolutely wanted to sell me.
"If they tell me they need money for the Fair Play Financial and I know that next season I might not play, we will find a solution to please all the parties involved."
On offers from clubs in January, he said: " There were phone calls with the clubs involved. There were twelve of them, and all were part of the five main championships of Europe."
