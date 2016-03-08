Man Utd target set for contract extension with Juventus
18 October at 22:00Reports have broken in the past day that Manchester United enquired into the availability of Juventus' Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the summer, in case of Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea leaving the club.
However, eventually, the Spaniard stayed with the Red Devils whilst Szczesny remained with Juventus. Szczesny used to play for Manchester United's Premier League rivals Arsenal but has been touted previously with a return to England.
With this, Szczesny could be set to sign a contract extension until 2024, tying himself to the Bianconeri for the future. There would, on the other hand, still be a chance of the Polish keeper leaving, just if the Red Devils could pay a large enough fee to tempt the Old Lady into selling.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments