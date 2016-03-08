Man Utd target set for Juventus stay
19 June at 11:35Manchester United target and Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic is reportedly set to stay at the Turin based side this summer.
Mandzukic has drawn strong links with Manchester United this summer and rumors suggested that the Croatian could look to move away from the club too.
Mandzukic joined the bianconeri in the summer of 2015 from Atletico Madrid and has impressed for the club since then.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Mandzukic is now set to stay at Juve this summer, with Massimiliano Allegri willing to make him a key part of the side.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
