Man Utd team news: Lukaku to miss Juve clash
06 November at 17:45Romelu Lukaku will miss Manchester United’s visit to the Allianz Stadium tomorrow evening, where the Red Devils look to get revenge on Juventus after the 1-0 win for the Bianconeri at Old Trafford two weeks ago.
Lukaku was missing from this morning’s open training session and he also missed the win over Bournemouth at the weekend – as a result of an injury that he picked up last week.
Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini both returned to training however, which provides a small sigh of relief for United fans ahead of the crunch match with the Old Lady. Valencia has missed his last six games for the club whilst Fellaini has missed four.
Confirmed Manchester United squad:
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Romero, Grant.
Defenders
Jones, Bailly, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Darmian, Shaw, Rojo, Valencia.
Midfielders
McTominay, Mata, Pogba, Fellaini, Fred, Lingard, Matic, Pereira, Herrera.
Forwards
Sanchez, Rashford, Martial.
