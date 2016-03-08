Man Utd to challenge Milan for Benfica goalkeeper
21 September at 12:45According to what has been reported by Sportime, Manchester United are preparing to move for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
The shot-stopper is also a target of AC Milan, with the Rossoneri eyeing up a move for the keeper if they are to lose Gianluigi Donnarumma in the near future. However, it is looking increasingly likely that the club will try and tie their starlet to a new deal and therefore leaving United with a free shot at Vlachodimos.
