However, as reported by the English outlet The Independent , Manchester United are also interested in the 61-year-old, ready to challenge Inter for his signature. In favour of the English side, they would be able to offer Marotta a better deal economically, although Inter's ever-growing project could be enough to convince the now former Juve CEO.

As of now, however, he's officially still the CEO, although this will change on October 25th. When announcing his departure, he made it clear that it was the club's decision, while also stating that there are no hard feeling.

"My mandate as CEO will expire on October the 25th and the club is going through a profound renewal so, as a result, my name will not be in the list of board members that will be released on Monday. As for now, I will retain my role as technical director and will discuss with president Andrea Agnelli for how long," Marotta stated.

Since it was announced that Beppe Marotta will leave Juventus at the end of the month, several rumours have linked the Italian with multiple top clubs, including Inter, which seems to be a likely destination.