Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.United were linked with Juventus full-back Alex Sandro this past summer and they still are keen on signing a left-back under Jose Mourinho, with Ashley Young struggling to get into the first-team to play as a second-choice to Luke Shaw.The Daily Mirror have linked Jordi Alba to United, with his contract the Nou Camp expiring in the summer of 2020.