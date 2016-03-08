Man Utd to pay bonus fee to French giants
21 September at 20:15Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly set to pay Monaco an extra bonus fee once Anthony Martial scores another goal for them.
Martial had scored for United against the Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League and once he scores another goal, the Red Devils will pay Monaco 8 million euros bonus as the contract of the Frenchman has a clause stating a bonus regarding the same.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments