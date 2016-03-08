Man Utd vs. Chelsea: LIVE, big test for Sarri's men

Match Facts

In just under an hour, Manchester United will host Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea at the Old Trafford. For both sides, it will be a crucial game in the race for the final Champions League spot, which the Blues currently have. Ahead of the game, however, the Red Devils are just three points behind.

1. Man Utd have won their last two Premier League home games against Chelsea – they’ve not beaten the Blues in three top-flight games in a row at Old Trafford since January 1957 under manager Matt Busby.

2. Chelsea have won more Premier League games against Manchester United than any other side have in the competition (18).

3. Chelsea have lost their last six Premier League away games against fellow ‘big six’ sides, including all four this season by an aggregate score of 1-13. Indeed, they’re winless in eight such games (D2 L6) since beating Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley in August 2017

4. Anthony Martial scored twice in the reverse fixture against Chelsea this season. The only Man Utd players to score home and away Premier League goals against the Blues in the same season are Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 and Eric Cantona in 1992-93.