Man Utd vs Milan for Conte and Marotta
02 October at 09:25Antonio Conte and Beppe Marotta could are linked with a move to Manchester United. According to Il Corriere Dello Sport the Red Devils are the biggest temptation of the Premier League giants who are currently dealing with José Mourinho's crisis.
The Special One is walking on thin ice after delivering the worst start to the season in the last 29 years at Old Trafford. The former Inter manager is also not on very good terms with many top players of his team and the poor relationship with players like Pogba and Martial is another big issue for the future of Mourinho at Old Trafford.
According to Il Corriere Dello Sport AC Milan are also monitoring the situation of the duo who took Juventus back to the top of Italian football in 2012. The Rossoneri are in no rush to change their manager but being both Conte and Marotta available the San Siro hierarchy are following every development on the Conte-Marotta front. The duo is ready to reunite to achieve new historic results for another top European club.
Go to comments