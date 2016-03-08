Man Utd want Kroos in Pogba deal with Real Madrid
14 September at 12:55Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly want to sign Toni Kroos in a swap deal for Paul Pogba with Real Madrid in the January transfer window.
Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from United this past summer and he had publicly talked about moving onto a new challenge. Real Madrid and Juventus were interested but the idea and transfer never materialised.
With Real set to return for Pogba in the winter, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda claims to know how the deal could look like.
He believes that United are interested in Toni Kroos and were close to signing him in the summer of 2013 when David Moyes was in-charge. Last spring, United made an offer of 75 million euros for Kroos and this forced Real into handing the German a new deal till the summer of 2023.
Inda is sure that Real want to get rid Kroos in the winter and would be open to the idea of letting him leave. However, a transfer will only happen if United agree to sell Pogba in exchange.
