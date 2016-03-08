Man Utd wanted Douglas Costa as part of Pogba deal: the details
13 September at 16:45Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly wanted to sign Douglas Costa in a possible swap deal involving Paul Pogba with Juventus.
Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils over the last few months. He had publicly admitted about his wishes to move on and while Juventus were interested, they could never thrash out a deal with United. Real Madrid had an offer rejected for the Frenchman.
A report from IlBianconero claims that before trying to sacrifice Paulo Dybala, in fact, Juve has listened to many clubs to proceed with the sale of Douglas Costa, asking for over 75 million euros for the Brazilian.
In the front row was Manchester United who asked Douglas from Juventus when they discussed the operationof Paul Pogba for the return of the Frenchman to Turin. Pogba was pushing for the return to the club he loved like no other.
Fabio Paratici started the speech without going into details, because while beginning in May he was thinking about the big cash-in with Douglas Costa. But Maurizio Sarri came in and decided against the sale of the former Bayern Munich man.
Juve's decision was told to Douglas' agent Fali Ramadani and the deal never went through.
