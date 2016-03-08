Man Utd warned as Bayern ready to make €80m Dybala bid

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Juventus winger Paulo Dybala for the fee of around €80 million.



As per Corriere dello Sport, the German giants have identified Dybala as one of the prime candidate to replace the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who have already parted ways with the club after giving their services for more than decade.



Authorities in Munich believe the left-footed striker is more than capable of filling that void and are ready to make a bid in the region on €80 million.



However, Juventus believe they are under no pressure to sell the Argentina international, who according to their own valuation is worth over €100 million.



Dybala’s future is being a subject of discussion over the past 12 months, however, the former Palermo striker has made it clear recently that he wants to stay with the current Italian champions for another 12 months.



But with the departure of head coach Massimiliano Allegri, Dybala’s future will be discussed even further in the coming days.

