Man Utd-West Ham: Hammers celebrate Di Canio's goal at Old Trafford - video

28 January at 15:10
Eighteen years ago today, Paolo Di Canio scored a historic winner for West Ham against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Italian netted the at-the-time Red Devils' goalkeeper Fabien Barthez who was complaining with the referee's assistant for an off-side of the former Lazio and Juventus star. Di Canio, however, was on-side and had no mercy for the French goalkeeper who was too late when he tried to save Di Canio's attempt.

That's how West Ham celebrated Di Canio's goal on social media:

