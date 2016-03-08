Man Utd-West Ham: Hammers celebrate Di Canio's goal at Old Trafford - video

Di Canio scored this famous winner at Old Trafford #OnThisDay in ... pic.twitter.com/v9FpHDsBIS — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 28 gennaio 2019

Eighteen years ago today, Paolo Di Canio scored a historic winner for West Ham against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Italian netted the at-the-time Red Devils' goalkeeper Fabien Barthez who was complaining with the referee's assistant for an off-side of the former Lazio and Juventus star. Di Canio, however, was on-side and had no mercy for the French goalkeeper who was too late when he tried to save Di Canio's attempt.