Man Utd: Why Mourinho dropped Martial

The chances of Anthony Martial starting in the FA Cup final do not look good. The Frenchman was seen leaving Old Trafford ahead of today’s final Premier League game and rumors began to swirl as to the reason, particularly after Mourinho said he would start this game.



However, according to the Sun, a Manchester United source relayed the information that it is simply an injury picked up over the week and he did not participate in training yesterday. That will make it very tough to be back in a week’s time for the FA Cup clash against Chelsea.



Multiple Premier League clubs as well as Juventus have shown interest in securing the 22-year-old Frenchman.

