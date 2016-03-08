Man Utd worried as image rights issues emerge in Dybala move
01 August at 17:15Premier League giants Manchester United could reportedly face problems in image rights when it comes to their move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.
The Argentine is not wanted at Juve anymore and while he returned to Turin earlier today and underwent medical tests, he is expected to meet with Maurizio Sarri tomorrow to talk about what plans the former Chelsea boss has for him.
Dybala's agent and Fabio Paratici are in London to talk to United, negotiating a swap deal involving him and Romelu Lukaku.
But Corriere dello Sport bring out another thing that can cause a hinderance in United's move for La Joya and that is the image rights issue in the deal.
Star Image- a Maltese company, held Dybala's full image rights from 2016 to 2017 and they're now reportedly claiming legality in a possible transaction with the Red Devils.
They're asking for 40 million from either Dybala or United as the previous contract that he signed for Juve saw Dybala compromise on image rights, while only some portion of the image rights were left in charge of Juve themselves.
