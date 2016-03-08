Man Utd youngster approaching Juventus; the Red Devils' counter-attack
09 January at 11:20In England they have few doubts: Tahith Chong will become a Juventus player. From the Bianconeri environment, however, denials are filtering as our Juve correspondent Nicola Balice is reporting. As often happens, the truth lies in the middle of all this.
The Turin side haven't reached an agreement with Chong yet, not wanting to put a strain on the relationship with Man Utd as important negotiations for Paul Pogba could take place in the summer. Instead, it seems Juve are the first choice of the Dutch talent.
His contract with the English side will expire in the summer, and contacts with Juve have continued to move forward in recent days. However, for the final agreement, it will still take some time. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are hoping to keep the winger.
In fact, they are ready to raise their contract offer to around €2m per year to convince ve Chong to stay. For now, the game continues, between Chong approaching Juve and United trying to hold him back.
