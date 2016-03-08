Federico Dimarco could well be going back to Inter,

The former Nerazzurri youth player is with Parma, but did his former team a disservice by scoring against them in the Ducali’s recent 1-0 win!

And now agent Giuseppe Riso claims that Inter made it clear that the full-back has a future with the Beneamata.

“Before he moved to Parma,” Riso said to Radio Marte, “Ausilio spoke to him, he made him understand the importance that he had at Inter, they believe in him a lot and the objective is to have him return to the Black & Blue shirt.

“The San Siro goal was crazy, he has this little defect, he has a great foot, a great kick, if you leave him space he will always try and it can hurt him.”