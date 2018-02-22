Manager confirms desire to sign Barcelona midfielder this summer
19 May at 16:35Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has expressed his desire to keep Rafinha at the club beyond this season.
The Brazilian midfielder joined the Serie A club on loan in January and with an option to buy for €35 million. His performances has convinced Inter and Spalletti to keep him at Inter, thus deciding to sign him on a permanent transfer.
"Do I want him to stay beyond tomorrow? Absolutely, there is the will and the awareness of being able to do many things together,” he said about Rafinha.
“In part it has already been done. I do not see anyone, except maybe a moment or a footballer who lives a particular something at a given moment and maybe outside the context of training based on how much he's living, nobody wants to leave Inter, they want to stay all because Inter is a strong team. "
