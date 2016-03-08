Manager issues public apology for not signing two players, including Barca player
13 July at 16:20Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has publicly issued an apology for not signing Joao Cancelo and Rafinha on a permanent transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Portuguese professional player and the Brazil international midfieler were with the Nerazzurri on loan from Valencia and FC Barcelona respectively. Inter Milan had the chance to sign Joao Cancelo and the South American on a permanent transfer after the end of the last season.
"Yes, I'm sorry because they are two strong players, who were inside the group, inside the mentality and inside these colors,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said in the press conference today.
“They were thrilled to be part of this team and for this I was sorry but there are some stakes to be respected that did not allow us to redeem them. We were not in a position to go against the numbers of financial fair play, but they're two players we love."
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments