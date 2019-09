Manager salaries: Conte ahead of Sarri and Ancelotti; Giampaolo lacking

​Waiting for success on the field, Antonio Conte has already exceeded Joe Mourinho in one aspect: the Italian is the highest-earning manager of all time in Serie A, banking €11m per year as opposed to Mourinho's €9m 8in 2008).This was revealed by the annual salary investigation of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), which in addition to the players', also published the managers' salaries. Sarri is in second place with €5.5m per year, while Ancelotti is in third with €5m per year.The paper also highlighted that both Inter and Juve also will pay their former managers. For the Nerazzurri, Spalletti has a contract up until 2021, which is worth €4.5m per year. As for the Bianconeri, Allegri will earn €7.5m per year until 2020.Among the top teams, Giampaolo is the one who earns the least, sitting on a contract worth €2m per year with AC Milan, the list reveals. Then again, he has the least experience of them all.- Gasperini 2.5 (2020)- Mihajlovic 3 (2022)- Corini 0.6 (2020)- Maran 1 (2022)- Montella 1.5 (2022)- Andreazzoli 0.7 (2022)- Conte 11 (2022) [Spalletti 4.5 (2021)]- Sarri 5.5 (2022) [Allegri 7.5 (2020)]- Inzaghi 2 (2021)- Liverani 0.9 (2022)- Giampaolo 2 (2021)- Ancelotti 5 (2021)- D'Aversa 0.75 (2022)- Fonseca 3 (2021)- Di Francesco 1.8 (2022)- De Zerbi 1 (2020)- Semplici 0.8 (2021)- Mazzarri 1.8 (2020)- Tudor 0.5 + bonus- Juric 0.6 (2020)