Manager salaries: Conte ahead of Sarri and Ancelotti; Giampaolo lacking
11 September at 19:30
Waiting for success on the field, Antonio Conte has already exceeded Joe Mourinho in one aspect: the Italian is the highest-earning manager of all time in Serie A, banking €11m per year as opposed to Mourinho's €9m 8in 2008).
This was revealed by the annual salary investigation of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), which in addition to the players', also published the managers' salaries. Sarri is in second place with €5.5m per year, while Ancelotti is in third with €5m per year.
The paper also highlighted that both Inter and Juve also will pay their former managers. For the Nerazzurri, Spalletti has a contract up until 2021, which is worth €4.5m per year. As for the Bianconeri, Allegri will earn €7.5m per year until 2020.
Among the top teams, Giampaolo is the one who earns the least, sitting on a contract worth €2m per year with AC Milan, the list reveals. Then again, he has the least experience of them all.
Atalanta - Gasperini 2.5 (2020)
Bologna - Mihajlovic 3 (2022)
Brescia - Corini 0.6 (2020)
Cagliari - Maran 1 (2022)
Fiorentina - Montella 1.5 (2022)
Genoa - Andreazzoli 0.7 (2022)
Inter - Conte 11 (2022) [Spalletti 4.5 (2021)]
Juve - Sarri 5.5 (2022) [Allegri 7.5 (2020)]
Lazio - Inzaghi 2 (2021)
Lecce - Liverani 0.9 (2022)
Milan - Giampaolo 2 (2021)
Naples - Ancelotti 5 (2021)
Parma - D'Aversa 0.75 (2022)
Rome - Fonseca 3 (2021)
Sampdoria - Di Francesco 1.8 (2022)
Sassuolo - De Zerbi 1 (2020)
Spal - Semplici 0.8 (2021)
Turin - Mazzarri 1.8 (2020)
Udinese - Tudor 0.5 + bonus
Verona - Juric 0.6 (2020)
