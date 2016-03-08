Manchester City and Barcelona compete with Juventus for Benfica starlet
22 May at 21:30Joao Felix has really made a name for himself this season. The young Portuguese forward currently plays for Benfica, helping the side secure a Liga NOS victory this season. Not only this but strong performances in Europe have led many clubs to start sniffing around the young forward likened to a young Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only likened to him but Joao Felix himself has expressed a desire to play alongside his compatriot, adding more fuel to the fire suggesting he could join Juventus.
According to what has been reported by TVi24, it is not just Juventus in the running for Joao Felix but two other world class teams too: Barcelona and Manchester City. Both clubs are looking for talented young players to build a future around and Barca have already made progress in signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and nearing a move for his compatriot and Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments