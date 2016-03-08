Manchester City and United target Koulibaly drops hint about his future

24 June at 22:30

Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly, currently involved with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations, drop a hint about his future while away on international duty.
 
“I don’t know [if I’ll still be at Napoli next year],” he told Goal following Senegal’s 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Tanzania in Egypt.

“I think so. “But I have to play the AFCON and then after that, I’ll go back to Napoli.”

United are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, who is rated among the best centre-backs in Europe.

Both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Juventus have all been linked with the player but it’s uncertain whether anyone would match the massive 84 million asking price.

Koulibaly signed for Napoli in 2015 for only €5 million and has since become one of football’s hottest names in defence.

Senegal take on Algeria on Thursday for their second group game of the competition.
 
 
 

