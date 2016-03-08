Manchester City-Arsenal: confirmed line-ups and live updates

Manchester City are set to host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening as last season's Champions look to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool, whilst Arsenal look to secure some important points in the race for 4th place and the prospect of Champions League football.Liverpool are due to play tomorrow so Manchester City can take an advantage today with victory over Unai Emery's side. However, the champions are in poor form - having been defeated 2-1 by struggling Newcastle during the week - to many a fan's amazement.Arsenal, meanwhile, crashed out of the FA Cup to Manchester United last weekeend, before edging Cardiff in a narrow 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium during the midweek round of fixtures.Confirmed line-ups:Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, AgueroArsenal: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny; Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi; Aubameyang, Lacazette

