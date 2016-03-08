Serie A side Atalanta face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League tonight, as Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini looks to achieve the club’s first victory ever in the Champions League against one of the club’s looking to win the trophy.Following last season’s third place finish, Atalanta made their Champions League debut earlier this season, but so far have failed to win a game. However, their fans aren’t unhappy about this, considering the size and status of the club.Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will see this game as a steppingstone to the knock-out rounds, as he looks to guide the English side to their first ever Champions League trophy this season.The two clubs have never previously met in European competition. However, City have faced four other Italian teams in European competitions throughout their history – Roma, Juventus, Napoli and Milan – registering at least one win over all of them.Apollo Heyes