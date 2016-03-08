Manchester City boss Guardiola praises Milan target Dani Olmo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have heaped praise on AC Milan target Dani Olmo.



The Spaniard, who has played in the junior levels of Barcelona when Guardiola was in-charge of the first team, impressed for Dinamo Zagreb against Atalanta in the first UEFA Champions League clash 2 weeks ago.



Ahead of Man City's meeting against Dinamo, Guardiola was asked about Olmo.



He said: "He was in the youth of Barcelona and normally who plays there is a good player. He had the courage to move to Croatia and it was a good choice. He was one of the best players of the European Under-21s with an incredible work-ethic."