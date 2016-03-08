Manchester City boss Guardiola praises Milan target Dani Olmo
30 September at 17:50Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have heaped praise on AC Milan target Dani Olmo.
The Spaniard, who has played in the junior levels of Barcelona when Guardiola was in-charge of the first team, impressed for Dinamo Zagreb against Atalanta in the first UEFA Champions League clash 2 weeks ago.
Ahead of Man City's meeting against Dinamo, Guardiola was asked about Olmo.
He said: "He was in the youth of Barcelona and normally who plays there is a good player. He had the courage to move to Croatia and it was a good choice. He was one of the best players of the European Under-21s with an incredible work-ethic."
