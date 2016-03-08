Manchester City-Brighton: confirmed line-ups and live updates
29 September at 16:00Manchester City look to continue their strong start to the 2018/19 Premier League season as they host South coast side Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. City currently sit in second place after six games, on 16 points, having just dropped two points all season. They are two points behind Liverpool, who, before today’s game vs Chelsea, have a 100% record, winning their first six.
Manchester City suffered a defeat against Lyon last week which was their first defeat in all major competitions since their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final in April. Despite the loss against Lyon, City have been strong this season, with strong 2-0, 6-1 and 5-0 victories over Arsenal, Huddersfield and Cardiff respectively. City have dropped just two points in the Premier League, which came in their 1-1 draw with Wovles.
Brighton, on the other hand, have had a mixed season so far. They sit in 14th place, with 5 points from 6 games, with 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses. Brighton’s only victory came in shock fashion when they defeated Manchester United 3-2 in their second game of the season. However, since then, Brighton have lost to Liverpool and Tottenham; drawing with Southampton and Fulham.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane
Brighton: Ryan, Bong, Duffy, Dunk, Montoya; March, Kayal, Propper, Knockaert; Bissouma, Locadia
